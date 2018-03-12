'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Fallon Prepares To Marry Jeff As Cristal Walks Her Down The Aisle

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) doing whatever it takes to protect her family.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Our Turn Now," states that Fallon will find herself in a tight situation. She just found out that the reason Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) proposed to her is because he wants to get revenge on her family. Realizing that he does not love her, Fallon will press on with her fake engagement in an effort to protect her loved ones from the war between the two families.

Elsewhere, Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) will do everything he can in order to secure his citizenship. But, that is not the only thing he will be after. He also has his eyes set on Steven (James Mackay), and he will try his best to win his heart.

Finally, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will be faced with a tough decision. She will find herself caught in the middle of two roles: as Blake's (Grant Show) wife or as a stepmother to his two children.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Anders (Alan Dale) informing everyone that Jeff's car has arrived. It looks like Fallon is scheming with Cristal, which is something new because the two do not usually get along.

"Ready for the show? You can follow my lead," Fallon tells her stepmom.

Meanwhile, Jeff is confident that Fallon is the key to getting revenge on Blake. He promises his father, Cesil (Hakeem Kae-Kazim), that Blake will get hurt. Fallon also has a confrontation with her own father, as she tells Blake that she does not need his help.

"I'm finishing this alone," she says.

Fallon is about to walk down the aisle to marry Jeff, with her family and Michael (Robert Christopher Riley) in attendance. But by Fallon's side is not Blake; instead, Cristal is giving her away.

"I'll do whatever it takes to stand by this family," Fallon vows.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.