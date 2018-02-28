'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Sammy Jo Gets Framed For Murder, Turns To Steven For Help

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Steven (James Mackay) helping Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) out of a bind.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Gospel According to Blake Carrington," states that Sammy Jo will turn to Steven for help when he gets stuck a sticky situation. Steven will agree to lend him a hand but will inadvertently find himself channeling his darker side in the process.

Elsewhere, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) will continue to put up a front as she has a gut feeling that the Colby family has some troubling plans brewing. Her suspicions will cause her to put herself at risk, though.

Finally, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will have her own problems to deal with. She will have to cover up a thoughtless mistake that she made. The error could lead to the demise of her marriage, so she had better be careful.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sammy Jo and Steven taking a peek at a crime scene. It looks like someone just got killed, and Sammy Jo believes that he is being pinned for the act.

"He's trying to frame me for murder," he tells Steven.

Steven, who has just decided to become a politician, is approached by reporters as he is walking with Blake (Grant Show). Sammy Jo tells Steven that he has no desire to speak with the authorities. And, while Steven asserts that his ex-boyfriend is innocent, Sammy Jo is convinced that he looks guilty to others.

"That's not what it looks like," he argues.

Fallon, on the other hand, is seen speaking to Michael (Robert Christopher Riley). She admits that he was right about Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and surmises that Michael is thrilled that he was correct, which he confirms.

Over at the Colbys' house, Jeff insists that his father should attend his wedding to Fallon, but Cesil (Hakeem Kae-Kazim) does not believe that it is a "real wedding." Blake tells Cristal over the phone that Cesil is out of jail, which seems to make her nervous.

"I've faced Blake and lost," Cesil warns his son, but Jeff is more confident, telling his father that he has been winning against Blake for years.

"Dynasty" season 1 will return on Friday, March 9, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.