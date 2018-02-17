'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Dynamic Ratings Update Now Live, Makes Changes to 'UFC 221' Participants

Dynamic Ratings updates expected to be released after UFC 'Fight Nights' and pay-per-view events

Twitter courtesy of @EASPORTSUFC The first Dynamic Ratings update makes changes to the records of Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero

In order to keep "EA Sports UFC 3" in sync with the current happenings in the real-world UFC, developers are going to consistently release Dynamic Ratings updates.

Detailed in a new post on the game's official website, Dynamic Ratings updates can improve fighters already in the game based on how well they have been performing. Conversely, the updates can also adversely affect the ratings of fighters who have been struggling recently.

Specifically, the updates can change the records, attributes and even the movesets of certain fighters.

The first Dynamic Ratings update is already ready to download, and this one applies changes to the fighters who took part in the recently concluded "UFC 221" pay-per-view.

Yoel Romero was among the main beneficiaries of the update. His blocking has gone up from 91 to 92, and he has also added an important win to his record.

Welterweight Jake Matthews also benefited quite well from the Dynamic Ratings updates. His head movement, chin, strike speed and submission offense have all been improved significantly.

On the other end of the spectrum, Luke Rockhold has taken a bit of a hit courtesy of the update since one big loss was added to his record.

Veteran heavyweight striker Mark Hunt also received another loss via the update, and his takedown defense has gone down to 87 as well.

The Dynamic Ratings updates are expected to go live after UFC PPVs and "Fight Night" events.

In all likelihood, Donald Cerrone, Yancy Medeiros and Derrick Lewis will be among the fighters affected by the next Dynamic Ratings update given their involvement in the Austin, Texas, "Fight Night" event.

One more thing worth noting is that players will need to download the latest Dynamic Ratings update first if they want to play any online mode.

More news about "EA Sports UFC 3" should be made available soon.