Home World Ecuadorian gov't declares state of emergency amid kidnappings, murder outside church

A group of drug traffickers, armed with rifles and grenades, interrupted a live broadcast on a TV station in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The incident occurred amid the kidnapping of at least seven police officers and a series of explosions, a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in the south American country.

"Please don't shoot, please don't shoot," a woman can be heard saying in the TV images, while other people sitting on the floor cover their faces. Later, some of the hooded individuals were seen leaving a recording studio with some of the staff.

Noboa, the son of one of the wealthiest men in the country, took office in November with the promise of stopping a wave of drug-related violence in the streets and prisons that has been escalating for years.

On Monday, the Ecuadorian government declared a 60-day state of emergency enabling military patrols, even in prisons, and imposing a national nighttime curfew.

The United States Embassy in Ecuador issued a security alert for its visiting or resident citizens in the country, urging them to take precautions against the wave of violence unleashed following the emergency declaration.

Ecuadorian Evangelical churches have not been exempted from this wave of crimes and violence. Fabian Aguilar, the former mayoral candidate for the city of Machala, was shot and killed on Sunday morning at the entrance of a church. The businessman had attended the Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Mission with his family, parked his truck, and as he got out, individuals shot him in the head.

Despite the tense situation affecting the country, no Evangelical organization has spoken out about it so far. However, in social media there have been passionate calls for prayer from both inside and outside the country.

Originally published by Christian Daily International