Election 2018 Polls: Democrats More Likely to Take House, but Not Senate

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst) U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gestures as she talks optimistically about Democrats' chances in down-ticket races in 2016, during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2016. On Nov. 6, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. Recent findings from websites that analyze and compile polling data indicates an increased likelihood that the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives. However, the findings also continue to show that the Republicans will keep control of the Senate, possibly even adding to their majority.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/C-SPAN) Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2018. RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. In a report accessed Monday, RCP reported that President Donald Trump had a job approval rating of 44.2 percent and a disapproval rating of 52 percent. This represents an improvement for President Trump from last week, when RCP reported a job approval rating of 43.2 percent and a disapproval rating of 53 percent. For their generic congressional vote, also accessed on Monday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 48.8 percent, with the Republicans having 41.1 percent. These reported numbers are virtually identical to last week's, when the generic congressional vote gave Democrats 48.6 percent and Republicans 41.3 percent.

Senate Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) A Senate election prediction map by RealClearPolitics, accessed Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics predicted that Republicans would have 53 seats to the Democrats' 47. These is the exact number reported by RCP last week, but remains an improvement for Republicans compared to earlier this month, when RCP predicted a 50-50 split. FiveThirtyEight's model, updated Monday, gives the Republicans a 78.1 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate, while giving the Democrats a 21.9 percent chance of gaining control. These numbers are similar to past weeks and are likely impacted by the fact that 42 of the GOP's seats are not up for election this year, in contrast to 23 of the Democrats' seats not being up for election.

House Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: PROJECTS.FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM/) FiveThirtyEight's House of Representatives midterm election prediction, updated Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The Democrats' chances of regaining control of the House of Representatives have increased considerably compared to last week, according to FiveThirtyEight. In data updated on Monday, the site gave Democrats an 86.3 percent chance of regaining control of the House, versus a 13.7 percent chance that Republicans will retain. This represents a 5-percent increase for the Democrats compared to last week, with FiveThirtyEight giving them an 80 percent chance that the Democratic Party will gain at least 20 seats and a 10 percent chance they will gain more than 62. RealClearPolitics' "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Monday, gave Democrats 205 seats, Republicans 199 seats, and listed 31 as "toss-ups." This is a slight decrease for the Republicans from last week, when RCP had them with 200 seats, but still larger than four weeks ago, when RCP had them with 189 seats.

Governors Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Steve Dipaola) Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks after being sworn in at the state capital building in Salem, Oregon February 18, 2015. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races. Accessed Monday, their map shows 23 Republican governors leading, 19 Democrat governors leading, and eight toss-ups. This remains consistent with the numbers reported by RCP last week and the week before. Last week, the gubernatorial races in Alaska and Arizona became safer for the Republicans. Regarding Oregon's gubernatorial race, opb.org reported last week that Democrat incumbent Kate Brown held what it called a "tenuous lead" over Republican challenger Knute Buehler. Brown had the support of 40 percent of voters while Buehler had 35 percent, the data being taken from a survey of 500 Oregonians with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.