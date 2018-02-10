'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Is It Time to Meet Joan's Biological Father?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

There may be a family reunion scheduled for Joan (Lucy Liu) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

As viewers of the CBS series know, Joan's parents were separated. She grew up with her mother and step-father, whose surname she took. In her bio, her biological dad was listed as Mr. Yun. Very little details have been revealed about him, except for the fact that he has a mental disorder. In a past interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty said that they have considered introducing the character in the show. Still, having Mr. Yun interact with Joan is going to need a lot of preparations. According to the EP, they do not want to bungle up such a pivotal storyline.

"It's nothing we talked about for this season, but it came up. It's such a natural progression. One of us on the staff has to have the right pitch for who he is and where he is now. It's tricky. We've explained in several episodes now that he's diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic. ... To have Joan's biological father on the show, we need someone that she can dialogue with. The nature of his disease can make that difficult depending on where he is these days and how he's treating himself. We just want to make sure if and when we meet dad, we're doing it the right way," the EP explained.

There is a good chance that Mr. Yun will appear in season 6. The fans already met Joan's half-sister, Lin (Samantha Quan) in the fourth installment. Doherty said that they were thinking of bringing her back soon since they enjoyed watching her dynamics with Joan. Instead of getting together because one of them is in danger, the showrunner said they wish to see them bond as siblings in a less tense environment. Having Lin around will be a good way for Joan to unwind, especially now that she and Sherlock (Johnny Lee Miller) are not in good terms.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.