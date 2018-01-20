'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: BackStory of Sherlock's Ex Junkie to be Revealed

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) new friend, an ex-addict named Michael (Desmond Harrington), will be under the spotlight in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

As spoilers indicate, a new character will be introduced in the new installment, right when Sherlock needs support while in recovery. Michael is described as an old acquaintance by the consultant while he was still attending the AA meetings. According to the ex-junkie, Sherlock is his inspiration to stay sober. Eager to return to the favor, Michael will volunteer to be the other man's life line when the latter needs it the most.

During the last finale, Sherlock's doctors informed him that he might have a brain tumor. He had a brain scan because he kept on seeing his dead mother, May (Joanna Christie). Fans of the series are aware that Sherlock never got to spend much time with his mom. When she and Morland (John Noble) got a divorce, the custody for their two sons went to him. Just like Sherlock, May was an addict. She appeared to him as part of his hallucination, where she kept on insisting he tells Joan (Lucy Liu) his problems.

With Sherlock and Joan's relationship on the rocks, Michael is expected to be the consultant's main support. It is expected that their backstory will be featured especially when they were both with AA. Although Michael remembers Sherlock vividly, it is not possible that the other does, too. They have a lot to talk about since it has been years since they last saw each other. There are speculations, though, that the ex-junkie has an ulterior motive in approaching Sherlock.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Sherlock's dad will arrive in New York to check up on him. Morland may learn that his son is very sick and want to see how he is doing. It will probably be Joan who will reach out to the older Holmes. Sherlock will definitely not do it, knowing his dad is busy managing the Moriarty gang.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.