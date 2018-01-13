'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Will Morland Return to Help His Son?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Morland (John Noble), Sherlock's father, may pay him a visit to check on his condition in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

Recently, CBS has announced the spring premiere dates of some of its shows. According to the report, the new installment of "Elementary" will be airing this April. Fans of the series have about three months to continue speculating whether Sherlock's prognosis that he has a brain tumor is accurate or not. The last finale ended with a cliffhanger, with the consultant almost out of his mind worrying if he is going to die.

Spoilers reveal that he will tell Joan (Lucy Liu) about his health problem soon. If not, it is expected that the ghost of his mother, May (Joanna Christie), will continue to haunt him. Previously, Sherlock kept on having hallucinations about Mrs. Holmes, where she urged him to share his concerns with his good friend. His illness will definitely worry Joan that she may just contact Morland and urge him to see Sherlock.

The last time viewers saw Morland was when Sherlock succeeded in making him the head of the Moriarty group. Being the leader of a gang will be keeping the old man busy, but he may still find some time to travel to New York and check if his son is okay. No matter how difficult the relationship between father and son is, they still care for each other in their own way. If Sherlock indeed has a brain tumor, this is going to be the most serious medical circumstance he has the misfortune to face. Morland must be notified.

But first, Sherlock has to open up to Joan about his misgivings. She is still angry at him for snubbing Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. When Joan tried to interrogate her friend about is no-show, he refused to talk to her. Sherlock needs her help to get better. They have been together for so long that he has grown dependent on her in many ways.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.