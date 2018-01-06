'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Ghost of Sherlock's Mom to Appear Again

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

May (Joanna Christie), Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) deceased mother, may appear again in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

When the consultant spiraled into depression in the last installment, he started seeing the ghost of his mom. At first, the woman had no name. She was always telling Sherlock to talk to Joan (Lucy Liu) about his problems. Later on, it was revealed that she looked exactly like May. Fans of the series are aware that Sherlock's mother was a drug addict, just like her son. After the divorce, she saw very little of Sherlock and Mycroft (Rhys Ifans). Morland (John Noble) had full custody of the boys.

The new season is expected to dwell on Sherlock's dilemma. The doctors have told him of the possibility of a brain tumor. May wanted him share his worries with Joan, but Sherlock was adamant. Up until the end, he never got to tell her even when she grilled him on why he was so distant. Sherlock even failed to attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. His absence disappointed Joan a lot, as she was counting on her friend's support when she sent off her former patient. The longer he keeps his condition secret from Joan, the higher the chances of May appearing again and again.

Meanwhile, if Sherlock ends up with a brain tumor, he will have to undergo an operation. There is a huge chance that his surgery and recuperation period will be included in the storyline, now that CBS had ordered more episodes for the upcoming installment. There would be 21 in all, as opposed to the previously announced 13 episodes. This will give the showrunners more room to explore the different facets of the plot. As usual, it is expected that Joan will be his rock in his moments of weakness.

"Elementary" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.