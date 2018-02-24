'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Marcus Takes Side In Sherlock-Joan Showdown

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Marcus (Jon Michael Hill) will definitely notice the cold war between Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In a report by Hypable, Marcus' strong connection with Sherlock was highlighted. In the course of their work in the New York PD, the two have become good friends. Sherlock has taken a liking to the young detective and considers him as a brother. Marcus is similarly close to Joan. She has been a steady presence in his life especially when he faced some family crises in the past.

With Sherlock and Joan not talking because of a huge misunderstanding, Marcus will not be able to help but notice what is happening. The two consultants have been each other's shadow for years. It does not make sense that they stopped caring all of a sudden. If Marcus does not choose a side to support, he will likely serve as a bridge for the two friends to patch things up.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the character Jamie Moriarty will soon return in the CBS series. Unfortunately for Natalie Dormer's fans, the chances of her reprising the role are allegedly small. There are rumors that claim that a new actress will take on the role of Moriarty. In the past, Dormer was unable to return to the show because of her other projects. Until today, Moriarty's storyline remains open-ended.

The last time the criminal mastermind was mentioned in the series, it was when Joan was being hunted by Elana March (Gina Gershon) back in season 3. The New York crime boss ordered her execution. Moriarty sent Joan a letter expressing her anger on March's attempt at the doctor's life. It was her who had March killed in prison. Moriarty told Joan that she must not die since she was a player in the unfolding game between her and Sherlock.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.