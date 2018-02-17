'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Series to Feature All-New Moriarty?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Viewers may see an all-new Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

According to CarterMatt, the new installment is the right time to reintroduce the character. The last time Moriarty was mentioned in the series was in season 3, when she helped Joan (Lucy Liu) get rid of Elana March (Gina Gershon). The New York crime boss ordered Joan's execution. Moriarty had her killed in prison, then sent Joan a cryptic message. She said that they have some unfinished business to do in the future and it had something to do with Sherlock.

The showrunners have been vocal with their intention to bring back Moriarty. In the past, though, Dormer was busy with other projects and allegedly could not find the time for the CBS series. Many fans are still crossing their fingers that she will return one day. CarterMatt indicates that it is not impossible for the show to have a new face to take over Dormer's role. In this way, Sherlock and Moriarty's storyline will have some sort of closure before the series wraps up for good.

Meanwhile, speculations indicate that the new installment will include a reunion of Joan's family. Viewers may finally get to know her biological father who is only known as Mr. Yun. It has been previously revealed that he has a mental disorder. For the character to be included in the storyline, executive producer Rob Doherty said they first had to find the perfect actor for the role. Joan's half sister, Lin (Samantha Quan), already appeared in season 4. She went to see Joan in the guise of wanting her help in a case. It turned out she wanted to get to know her. It has been hinted that Lin will return in the series soon.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS