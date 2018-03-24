Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages for Tesla and SpaceX

Facebook users will no longer find Tesla and SpaceX on the social media platform, shortly after Elon Musk did away with their pages in response to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's call of support for the #deletefacebook movement. A Twitter user dared the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to delete the pages, and Musk was all too ready to take them up on it.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton supported the growing call to #deletefacebook following the recent scandal linking Facebook to Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of private user information for use in the recent US elections.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California.

"It is time. @deletefacebook," Acton wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, March 20. It was a declaration that earned support along the lines of more than 13,900 retweets and 31,900 likes as of this time, including that of a certain eccentric CEO.

"What's Facebook?" Musk wrote as he chided the social media platform, which is now embroiled in a massive scandal that has bled billions of dollars off of its value.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a Twitter user countered. It did not take long for Musk to take both Acton and @serdarsprofile on their calls.

"I didn't realize there was one. Will do," Musk replied, and just like that, two verified business pages for the SpaceX and Tesla disappeared from Facebook in under an hour, as Business Insider noted.

Musk would later note that he has "literally never seen it even once," referring to the Facebook page for SpaceX, which might have been a slightly concerning moment for the SpaceX social media team. He also noted that Instagram, the photo-sharing app that Facebook bought out, is starting to show the influences of its parent company, as well.