Elon Musk Sends His Engineers to Help Thailand Cave Rescue Mission

Elon Musk has sent some of his engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company to lend their expertise in the rescue efforts now ongoing to free the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand.

The rescue operation for the lost football team in Chiang Rai province in the northern part of Thailand has grown into a massive operation with entire teams of Thai Navy SEALS and international diving experts working out a way to get the boys out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, a treacherous maze of narrow passages around 6.2 miles long, and considered one of the longest caves in Thailand

The boys and their coach were found alive, nine days after they have been reported missing. Since then, rescue efforts have been hampered by rising flood waters and poor visibility, even with government rescue operators pumping water out of the cave at all hours.

Elon Musk has announced that he is sending help via a Tweet on Friday, July 6. "SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt," the CEO of both companies wrote.

"There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person," he pointed out. In an earlier post, he was trying to figure out a way to pump out the pockets of flood water deeper in the cave with battery operated air pumps.

The Thai government has also confirmed that it will be receiving the SpaceX and Boring Company engineers as they arrived on Saturday, July 7. In a message on their Facebook page, the statement also suggested that the team could be putting Musk's plan into action.

"[Elon Musk] may provide services for location tracking, water pumping or battery power," the post read.

The trapped football team were members of the Wild Boar soccer team in Thailand, and have been reported missing since June 23 when they have not returned from an outing, according to CNN.