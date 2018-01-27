'Empire' Season 4 News: New Promo Sees Cookie Taking Back What is Hers

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional image for 'Empire'

A new promo for "Empire" season 4 has been released.

The preview video, titled "Take Back What's Yours," shows Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) doing just that. It opens with Claudia (Demi Moore) waking up an unconscious Lucious (Terrence Howard), whom she has taken back to a cabin in the woods somewhere. He wakes up to see her smiling face.

Meanwhile, Cookie is worried about Lucious because she is unable to locate him. Little does she know, Lucious is being held captive by his crazy nurse. He tries to run towards her and attack, but he is stopped by the chain tied to his ankle. Later on, Claudia ominously says that she "wanted to wait." He then shouts at her, telling her that his name is Lucious Lionel.

Clearly, Cookie is not going to let anything — or anyone — stop her from getting to Lucious. She drives a car at night, sobbing as she does. She finally gets to the cabin, but danger is waiting for her there. As revealed in a previous promo, Cookie ends up being held hostage by Claudia as well. The mad nurse threatens to slit Cookie's throat, to which Lucious desperately shouts no.

Cookie confidently tells Claudia that Lucious "belongs" to her. The promo ends with Lucious using what looks to be the axe seen earlier to bash something unseen. Elsewhere in the clip, the Lyon kids band together in a time of crisis, showing that there is really some brotherly love between them.

When "Empire" returns, fans can also look forward to a new character named Celeste, who will be portrayed by Ryan Michelle Bathe. As previously reported, Celeste is one of Eddie Barker's (Forest Whitaker) ex-wives. He will turn to Celeste, seeking her help in selling a major asset of his just as he is on the verge of financial ruin.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28, on FOX.