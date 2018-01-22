'Empire' Season 4 Cast News: Ryan Michelle Bathe to Play Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional image for 'Empire'

The second half of "Empire" season 4 will introduce a new character.

According to TVLine, Ryan Michelle Bathe has been tapped to portray Celeste, an ex-wife of Forest Whitaker's Eddie Barker. Bathe, who is known for her work on shows such as "This Is Us" and "Boston Legal," will be appearing in a recurring capacity.

As fans may recall, the midseason finale of the fourth season of "Empire" saw Eddie getting conned out of his wealth. Because of the imminent decline of his finances, Eddie will enlist the help of his most recent former wife in putting one of his major assets up for sale. It remains to be seen what this major asset is or how Bathe's character will affect other aspects of Eddie's life.

Elsewhere in the finale, Lucious (Terrence Howard) found himself at the mercy of his crazy nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore) after she had kidnapped him. But, she had better watch her back because Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is not the kind of woman to back off without a fight. A promo video for the midseason premiere was released late last year and shows Cookie desperately searching for her husband, who is being held in a cabin somewhere.

However, it looks like Cookie's pursuit will lead her to danger as well. She manages to get to the cabin where Claudia is keeping Lucious. Cookie asks her about her husband's whereabouts. Before she knows it, she is also chained up inside the cabin. Claudia threatens to cut Cookie's throat, and Lucious begs for her not to go through with it.

As for the Lyon kids, it looks like some major bonding moments are to come. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is weeping over something, but he is not alone. His brothers, Andre (Trai Byers) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) are right there with him to offer him some comfort. Speaking of Hakeem, the second half will also see him popping the big question to Tiana (Serayah).

"Empire" season 4 will return in March on FOX.