Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional image for 'Empire'

The midseason finale of "Empire" saw Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) at the hands of Claudia (Demi Moore). When season 4 returns, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is going to risk her own life to save her soulmate.

The promo video for the back half of "Empire" season 4 teases Cookie's search for a missing Lucious. It can be recalled that the midseason finale saw the Lyon patriarch getting kidnapped by Claudia.

By the looks of it, the midseason premiere will pick up right where the finale left off. The preview opens with an unconscious Lucious at Claudia's cabin hideout. Cookie says she is unable to locate her husband. Lucious is seen chained up at the cabin as he is clearly Claudia's captive.

"I want Dwight," Claudia says.

"My name is Lucious Lyon," he angrily responds.

With no other choice, Cookie goes out looking for Lucious alone. She drives to the cabin, where an unhinged Claudia keeps an axe as a weapon. Cookie calmly asks Claudia if Lucious is there with her, but it looks like things will not go according to plan as one thing leads to another and Cookie becomes Claudia's captive as well. A series of escalating events culminate in Claudia threatening to slit Cookie's throat as Lucious pleads with her not to carry it out.

Elsewhere in the preview, the Lyon kids deal with their own personal struggles and help each other cope. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is seen crying as his brothers, Andre (Trai Byers) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) console him. Hakeem is also seen proposing to Tiana (Serayah), to the joy of many fans.

The clip does not show Angelo Dubois (Taye Diggs), though, who seemingly got shot in the midseason finale after a struggle with Jamal. If he is alive, then a revenge plan may be in his mind since Cookie basically destroyed the reputation of the Dubois family and had Diana (Phylicia Rashad) arrested.

"Empire" season 4 returns in the spring on FOX.