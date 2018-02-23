'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie's Boys To Meet Their Formidable Grandmomma

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

The Lyon brothers are set to meet their maternal grandmother in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

According to TVLine, veteran actress Alfre Woodard has been tapped by the FOX series to play the role of Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) mother. The four-time Emmy winner is Renee, the women who gave birth to Loretha Holloway, born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She and Cookie have been estranged for years. While the viewers have got a glimpse of Cookie's dad, Renee has been relegated pretty much in the background for the past seasons.

Cookie and Renee's reunion is expected to be tumultuous. Claws are projected to come out as both ladies deal with the sudden influx of bad memories just by seeing each other again after many years. The fans will look forward to the moment Cookie's sons meet their grandmother. If Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and Andrei (Trai Byers) consider their mom badass, they are anticipated to become speechless when they come face to face with Renee.

As spoilers reveal, season 4B is going to be doubly difficult for the boys. Their father, Lucious (Terrence Howard), has been abducted by his nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore). They have no idea where he is or if he is still alive. Cookie is falling apart at the seams, but she still tries to maintain a strong front for her boys. A scene in the promo for the midseason premiere shows Andrei, Jamal, and Hakeem embracing each other, a rare occurrence since they are always fighting in the show.

Meanwhile, the trailer also shows Hakeem seemingly about to propose to his girlfriend Tiana (Serayah). In the scene, he is on his knees, holding a ring, while the lady looks shocked by his actions. Hakeem and Tiana have been going steady since they patched things up after their first break up. He learned that she was secretly dating Indiana (Elizabeth Whitson) and ended their relationship.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.