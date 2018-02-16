'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Hakeem Proposes to Tiana in Trailer

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) seems to be considering marriage with his girlfriend Tiana (Serayah) in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

The trailer for the midseason premiere provides a glimpse of the youngest Lyon child holding a flashy ring. Hakeem is shown kneeling down in front of Tiana as she gapes at the jewelry in front of her. While the ring does not necessarily mean engagement for the two of them, her reaction seems to suggest that it is so. Hakeem and Tiana's relationship in the series is far from ideal. They had affairs with other people while they were together. He broke up with her when he discovered that she was bisexual and was hooking up with Indiana (Elizabeth Whitson).

Eventually, though, Tiana approached Hakeem, offering that they start dating exclusively. They had good chemistry and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) seemed to like her. In season 4, they are more sure of what they want. Hakeem presenting Tiana with a ring shows that he is quite serious with her. The engagement announcement, though, will probably be done after the Lyons find Lucious (Terrence Howard). Hakeem's father was abducted by his nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore), last finale. The whole family is on tenterhooks, waiting for news about Lucious.

Spoilers indicate that the family crisis will bring the Lyon brothers together. The promo shows a rare occurrence where Hakeem, Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and Andrei (Trai Byers) are embracing each other. The two seem to be comforting Jamal, assuring him that things will be alright. Meanwhile, Cookie is trying to stay strong in front of her children. Although she is scared that they will never see Lucious alive again, she will not give up in the search.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.