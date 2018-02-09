'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Lyon Brothers Stick Together in Family Crisis

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) three kids will decide to stick together in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

In the teaser for the midseason premiere, viewers can see Jamal (Jussie Smollett), Andrei (Trai Byers) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) huddled up, trying to comfort each other. With their family facing a crisis unlike anything they have encountered before, it is not surprising that the boys will crumble under the pressure. Although Cookie has made sure that her sons try to maintain peace among them, Jamal, Andrei and Hakeem are not exactly close. There have been very little instances when they hug and be lovey-dovey over the past seasons.

Seeing their mother sad may have tipped the scales for the brothers. With Lucious abducted by a crazy woman, they have no idea how to proceed. Cookie remains strong amidst it all, but the boys can see how much she is hurting. The promo also teases the danger that is about to befall her when she eventually tracks down where Lucious is. Claudia (Demi Moore) is planning a hell of a welcome for Cookie. In the clip, she is taunting Lucious that if his wife ever finds out where they are, she is going to slit her throat.

While the fans may be worried about Cookie's safety in the upcoming episodes, Henson already revealed in the past that her character is not likely to be killed off in the show. According to the actress, Cookie will probably be in the series until the end.

"I'm here until it's all over. Until I start feeling like the storylines are suffering then I'm going to have an issue, but as long as they give me good stuff to do, I'm not going anywhere," Henson teased.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.