'Enchanted' Director Confirms That Script for Sequel Is Almost Done

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Actress Amy Adams will reprise her role as Princess Giselle in "Enchanted 2."

Fans of Disney's "Enchanted" have long been waiting for updates about the sequel, but it has been a decade already, and the studio has not yet given any official word about the project. This week, however, "Enchanted" director Adam Shankman hinted that the project is finally coming together and might even feature more songs than the original film.

While attending the Television Critics Association (TCA) to promote his YouTube Red series "Step UP: High Water," Shankman talked about the highly anticipated "Enchanted 2" and revealed that the script for the film was already set to be turned in very soon. He also revealed that the story of the original film would change, although not very much.

"We are handing in a script in a couple of weeks that I'm super happy with. Then gotta get the music written. The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it. It's about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?' There's a lot more songs this time than there were in the original, at least in the planning phase right now," said Shankman.

Although the director mentioned that they're still planning the sequel, the fact that they are turning in a script for it soon suggests that the project is finally moving forward. Tentatively titled "Disenchanted," the sequel will reportedly pick up ten years after the events in the first film and will find Giselle struggling with the realities of life.

As for its cast, original star Amy Adams is set to reprise her role as the animated-turned-live action princess Giselle. Actor Patrick Dempsey is also looking to reprise his role as divorce lawyer Robert Philip, but it remains to be seen if James Marsden and Idina Menzel will return as Prince Edward and Robert's ex-girlfriend Nancy Termaine, respectively.