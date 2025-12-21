Home News Evangelicals, nones and non-denominational Christians reject AI-generated videos

Evangelicals, non-denominational Christians and people who identify with no religion are the leading religious groups among the majority of Americans who oppose the rapid increase in the number of artificial intelligence-generated videos on social media, according to findings from a new study that has surprised researchers.

The study, "Americans’ Views on AI-Generated Video in Social Media," was published on Wednesday by independent production and distribution company Story Radius. It is based on a survey of 512 U.S. adults using SurveyMonkey’s proprietary Audience Panel, which draws from a large, diverse population of respondents who have double-opted in to participate in research studies in exchange for incentives. The survey was conducted between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9.

Many respondents said the increase in AI-generated videos on social media actively undermines trust, emotional engagement and their desire to stay on major platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“These findings suggest we’re facing a trust gap, not just a technology gap,” Brad Cooper, founder and CEO of Story Radius, said in a news release. “AI video may be improving technically, but emotionally and experientially, most audiences are telling us it’s not there yet — and in many cases, it’s actively turning them off.”

More than eight in 10 respondents in the study said AI-generated videos pull them out of the story at least sometimes, including nearly half who said this happens very often or almost always. Nearly 50% also warned that if most videos in their feeds were found to be AI-generated, they would use social media less — or stop using it altogether.

“Companies like Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, and xAI should take note: Respondents indicate that a significant increase in AI-generated videos could negatively affect their use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube,” researchers warned in the report.

Researchers found that 58% of Evangelical and non-denominational Christians surveyed reported being detractors of the AI videos, followed by 57% of Protestants and 52% of respondents who identified with no religion.

“It was somewhat of a surprise that these diverse groups, usually at odds on social issues, all seemed to be in lockstep in their opposition to a future with AI-generated video content,” the report said.

“In open-ended responses, respondents most often express unease about authenticity, emotional manipulation, and the loss of human creativity. Rather than focusing on technical quality, many describe how AI-generated video feels to watch and how it affects trust and immersion,” it added.

“Even when videos appear visually impressive, respondents frequently describe an uncanny quality that pulls them out of the story. Many say this reaction is immediate and emotional, not analytical, and that it makes sustained engagement difficult.”

By comparison, 15% of respondents from other religions, 35% of Orthodox Christians and 40% of Catholics reported being detractors of the AI videos.

The report stated that there is strong support for using AI as a supporting tool, but not as a replacement for human creativity.

“Respondents commonly distinguish between AI as a supporting tool and AI as a replacement for human creativity. Limited uses — such as background visuals or technical assistance — are sometimes considered acceptable, whereas AI-generated acting, writing, or emotional storytelling is widely rejected,” the report said.

“What’s striking is that this isn’t just resistance from older audiences or technophobes,” Cooper added. “Skepticism cuts across generations, including Gen Z, and even many of the most accepting viewers say AI video still breaks their connection to the story.”