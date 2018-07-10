Ewan McGregor Hints Winnie the Pooh's Significant Return in 'Christopher Robin'

Facebook/DisneyChristopherRobin Promo image for Disney's 'Christopher Robin'

Ewan McGregor shares how Winnie the Pooh helped an old pal deal with a challenging time in his life in the upcoming film "Christopher Robin."

The Scottish actor told Entertainment Tonight that fans of the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" franchise will have a lovely adventure upon seeing the movie.

McGregor plays the role of Christopher, Pooh's best friend. But unlike the animated version inspired by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's book, the film's lead character is already all grown up.

The actor teased that Pooh will play a very significant role in Christopher's adult life. "Winnie the Pooh comes back to him at a difficult time in his life," McGregor stated. "He sort of speaks a lot of truth, Pooh," he went on to say.

Based on the trailer for the film, Christopher is working at a luggage company under his stern boss Giles Winslow (Mark Gatiss) in post-war London. He was supposed to go on a weekend trip with his wife Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael), but he had to cancel at the last minute because of his work.

Christopher will feel desperate because of the demand of his work, but he will get a surprise visit from his best friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings) who came all the way from the Hundred Acre Wood to help him rekindle his inner childhood.

The film will also feature the voices of Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Junes as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Sophie Okonedo as Kanga, and Wyatt Dean Hall as Roo.

Atwell also mentioned why the new film adaptation of the beloved storybook characters will appeal to the moviegoers of all ages. "These are the characters that my generation, my parents' generation and now this generation are growing up with... This is a charming story of a man finding his home again and finding that inner child," she said.

Disney's "Christopher Robin" will be released in theaters on Aug. 3, 2018.