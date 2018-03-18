Mixtvision A screenshot from "FAR: Lone Sails"

More details about the upcoming puzzle adventure game "FAR: Lone Sails" have been revealed following the release of a brand new teaser.

Game developer Okomotive took to Reddit to answer some questions fans have about the title, where they will be tasked to "traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization" using a "unique vessel" that will be worn down by harsh weather conditions and other obstacles.

In "FAR: Lone Sails," the main objective is to uncover the mystery surrounding a civilization on the run. They can do so by following trails and locating buildings and other remnants they left behind.

HerrHertz, one of the people who worked on "FAR: Lone Sails," emphasized that the vehicle, which is basically what players will have throughout the game, will be very difficult to drive, so it will need regular maintenance.

It has some "small flaws" from the get-go and the holes in the sail will get bigger if players are careless in steering, during which they run the risk of collisions and fire.

"In 'FAR' the gameplay focuses more on how to drive and maintain your vehicle and you can drive at your own pace... You also solve puzzles and have to drive through dangerous storms," he wrote when another Redditor pointed out its similarities with the game "The Final Station."

"The levels are mostly linear, but you can have your own play style (drive fast, explore, enjoy the journey, drive save, for example...). You can go back a certain distance, but you drive or walk forward most of the time. I could spoil you, if I tell you if there are NPCs on the journey. But there are very little living things in the game world," he went on to explain.

Staying true to its name, "FAR: Lone Sails" is all about doing the exploration on your own and surviving seemingly endless landscapes with only the vehicle as company.

HerrHertz also said that gameplay will be around three to five hours, but it will depend mostly on the play-style and the time it takes for players to solve the puzzles.

"FAR: Lone Sails" will be released on May 17 for PC. It will be available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.

A Nintendo Switch version is still up in the air, but the developers know there is demand for it. Immediately after the release of the trailer, the Reddit thread was flooded with questions about its release on the console.

What Okomotive can say about "FAR: Lone Sails" for the Nintendo Switch, for now, is, "We're thinking about it but can't promise anything yet."