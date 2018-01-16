'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: AMC Announces Mid-April Premiere

Facebook/FearTWD Promotional image for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

AMC has announced the premiere date for the fourth season of "Fear the Walking Dead."

According to Variety, "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will begin airing in mid-April. The premiere episode will bow at 10 p.m. EST, with succeeding episodes taking the 9 p.m. EST slot.

Fans have been itching for a crossover with the parent series "The Walking Dead" for a while now, and they are going to have their wishes granted come the fourth season. The crossover was first teased late last year when executive producer Robert Kirkman revealed at the New York Comic Con that a character from one series will be heading over to the other.

Kirkman did not reveal the character's name at the time nor any other specific details, but fans now know that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from "The Walking Dead" will be joining Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family in the upcoming season of "Fear the Walking Dead."

Last week, Entertainment Weekly published the first photos of Morgan in the spin-off series. Both images show Morgan armed with his fighting stick, which he has been using since "The Walking Dead."

"As Morgan Jones steps into the world of 'FTWD,' he'll be continuing the journey he began on 'The Walking Dead' way back in the pilot," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told the media outlet. "Ian and I were huge fans of the character when Lennie James first brought him to life back then, again when he returned in season 3, and finally when he became a series regular in season 6."

Additionally, Chambliss revealed that fans can expect Morgan to be pushed to "places he could only get by coming into contact with the characters on 'Fear.'" He also previewed the effects of these characters mingling with each other.

"They'll change him. And, at the same time, he'll change them," he teased.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.