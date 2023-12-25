Home Church & Ministries Fellowship of Christian Athletes sees over 51,000 decisions for Christ in 2023

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced that more than 51,000 decisions for Christ were made at the youth organization’s various gatherings in fiscal year 2023.

The prominent Christian student group said in a news release that 51,730 faith decisions were made at its various events held from September 2022 to August 2023.

“The best gift we can give and receive at Christmas is the gift of Christ, who came to Earth to save us and offer us all the free gift of salvation,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“As we reflect on the birth of our Savior, we are reminded of what Jesus has done with FCA and are so thankful for the 51,730 student-athletes who came to know Him this year through the ministry.”

In emailed comments to CP, an FCA spokesperson said the 51,730 decisions were made by young athletes and others, including coaches and volunteers.

“FCA uses a Faith Response Tool, a texting system that allows FCA staff, coaches and athletes to share these significant, life-changing decisions,” the spokesperson said.

“This system provides FCA with the opportunity to not only get an idea of their impact around the globe, but also allows for an initial contact between the organization and each young follower of Christ.”

While the decisions mark a slight decline from the 52,358 recorded last fiscal year (2021-22), the FCA spokesperson noted that annual totals “typically fluctuate slightly from year to year.”

“FCA staff and mobilized volunteers work diligently to follow up with coaches and athletes after camps and other events/programs,” stated the FCA representative.

“Follow-up includes ensuring the athlete or coach have a Bible and get plugged into a local church community, connected to a huddle, and are supported as they grow in their relationship with God on their discipleship journey.”

In October, FCA coordinated a “Fields of Faith” event at Lakeside High School Stadium in Hot Springs, Arkansas, which drew more than 3,000 in attendance.

“Truly, there was an unmistakable move of the Holy Spirit. Hundreds of students prayed seeking the Lord, God was present and lives were changed,” said Micah May, multi-area director for FCA South Central Arkansas, in an earlier interview with CP.

“At the end of the event, after the students had spoken and a call to action was presented to the group, there was a sweet spirit of worship that broke out as the band Crutchfield led in their final songs.”