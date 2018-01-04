Female Sherlock Holmes Detective Series Sets Gender-Bending Version; Where To Watch 'Miss Sherlock'?

The game is afoot for the female Sherlock Holmes as a new detective series set its debut on television. "Miss Sherlock" is the gender-bending version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic character and it will premiere in April on HBO Asia.

BBC Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in BBC's "Sherlock" series.

"Miss Sherlock" will star Japan's Tuko Takeguchi (Sherlock/Sara Shelly Futaba) and Shihori Kanjiya (Watson/Dr. Wato Tachibana) and will run for eight episodes. The show will take place in modern-day Japan with the pair aiding the police in solving cases.

HBO Asia produced the show alongside Hulu Japan. The network CEO in Asia, Jonathan Spink, said that the series based its premise on the other shows.

"It is great that we are doing something in our little way in Asia," Spink said.

"Miss Sherlock" will debut in 20 countries with HBO Asia in April. The cable network has not yet rolled out any plans for the shows released in the U.S. or internationally.

The character of Sherlock Holmes has been portrayed on the big and small screen in many instances. The most recent iterations include BBC's "Sherlock" starring Benedict Cumberbatch, CBS' "Elementary" starring Johnny Lee Miller and the feature film "Sherlock Holmes" with Robert Downey Jr.

Cumberbatch, who played Sherlock since 2010, once stated that it's high time a woman gets to play Sherlock. He suggested the name Sherlockina for the character.

On "Elementary," Sherlock's sidekick is actually female. Lucy Liu has been playing Watson since 2012.

Meanwhile, "Sherlock" on BBC remains in limbo for season 5 as the writers and actors pursue other projects. The network hasn't cancelled the show but executive producer and co-star Mark Gatiss confirmed that they have no plans for the show's return at this point.

"We deliberately left it in a happy place where we could go back," Gatiss told the host of the talk show "Lorraine." "But we have no plans at the moment."

"Elementary," on the other hand returns for season 6 on CBS this midseason. The network has not yet revealed the show's premiere date but it will likely come on air when "Wisdom of the Crowd" ends its run on Sunday nights.