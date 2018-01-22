'Final Fantasy XIV' News: Massive Game Update Arrives Jan. 30

Final Fantasy XIV A promotional image for "Rise of the New Sun," a new story that is set to arrive into Final Fantasy XIV via its patch 4.2, set to arrive this January 30.

A new and big update for "Final Fantasy XIV" is expected to arrive in the game before this month is over.

After the Starlight Celebration and Heavensturn holiday events, Square Enix has announced on its website that it is delivering patch 4.2 for "Final Fantasy XIV" this month. While the update will introduce new dungeons, scenarios, mounts, and many other things to the game, the highlight will be the new story titled "Rise of a New Sun."

"Rise of the New Sun" will take "Final Fantasy XIV" players back to the nation of Doma. In the story, Ala Mhigo continues to recover, thanks to the heroic deeds of the Warrior of Light and the long-awaited return of Raubahn.

"Yet there is no rest for the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, for the winds of trouble are blowing from the Far East, where an unexpected spark threatens to set the kindling of chaos ablaze. Can Doma survive the brewing firestorm to welcome the light of the new day?" goes the description of the story of "Rise of the New Sun."

The patch will also bring a new high-level trial to the game, feature Byakko (one of The Four Lords), and two new high-level dungeons ( Hells' Lid and The Fractal Continuum), new beast tribe quests (including The Vira, a tribe of the snake-like Ananta), and glamour dressers, which will enable players to convert their equipment pieces, weapons, and tools into glamours at inns and mix them to customize their outfits.

Patch 4.2 will also deliver the Feast PvP updates (which will allow groups of up to six players to compete in ranked matches), a new duty recorder feature that will help players analyze encounters from multiple viewpoints, and housing updates, which will add new wards and subdivisions to each of the residential areas in the game.

Patch 4.2 for "Final Fantasy XIV" is set to arrive in the game on January 30 (2:00 am PST) after a 24-hour maintenance on the game beginning January 29 at (2:00 am PST).