'Fire Emblem Warriors' Update Has Characters' Armor Flying Off

"Fire Emblem Warriors" has a new update coming out on Thursday, Nov.16. Among other things, Update 1.2 will feature a new "Disrobe" feature that takes off the armor of some characters when they get hit under certain conditions.

The game remains kid-friendly, though, by limiting clothing damage to armor; the characters still get to keep their shirts and pants. The new feature looks to be limited to the twins Rowan and Lianna as well, at least for this update, as detailed by Koei Temco via Gematsu.

Koei Tecmo The version 1.2 update for "Fire Emblem Warriors" will launch on Thursday, Nov. 16, Koei Tecmo announced.

The new Update 1.2 for "Fire Emblem Warriors" does this with a new weapon attribute called "Armor Strike," which looks to be inspired by the tome spell "Disrobing Gale" from "Fire Emblem Fates." Mechanically, it works the same way too, with these weapons lowering the defense and resistance of whoever they hit.

The new "Disrobe" feature just adds a visual indicator to this effect, by blowing away the armor of characters to show how their equipment is destroyed. So far, only two characters are covered by this feature, according to Eurogamer.

Perhaps to offset the new feature, update 1.2 is also outfitting Rowan and Lianna with new gear. The new Gold Prince and Gold Princess costume sets come in deep red and muted gold, giving them more outfits to choose from as they show up in the new History Map arena.

This new map is part of the new "Hero Contest" gameplay addition, where the twins can face off against various heroes in a small arena.

Update 1.2 also adds new downloadable content to the game's entry in the Nintendo eShop, in the form of an English Voice pack. The temple has also been upgraded with new Blessings, and shops across the towns now have a way of selling weapons in bulk.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" Update 1.2 is coming to the game's Nintendo Switch and 3DS versions next week, on Thursday, Nov. 16.