'For Honor' News: Medieval Fighter Hits 7.5 Million Players

Ubisoft It seems reports about "For Honors" death have been greatly exaggerated.

Despite the fact that many people claim it is a dead or dying game, it seems "For Honor" is still very much alive and kicking as a recent earnings call with Ubisoft states that the game now has more than 7.5 million players with over 1 million unique players every month.

In an earnings call that took place earlier this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot talked about the success surrounding their controversial medieval fighter. Guillemot says that, nearly a year after the game's initial release, it has accumulated a lifetime total of 7.5 million players. Now that does not directly translate to sales, as it could also include free weekends and other similar deals, but Guillemot also says that the game continues to bring in at least a million unique players per month, which really speaks volumes on the game's popularity.

"For Honor" has had a bit of a controversial history. While many people praised its core gameplay and found the game fun at launch, it received a lot of criticism with regard to how its online multiplayer was handled since many people would have latency and connection issues when playing. In addition to that, the game has had some balance concerns with certain classes generally considered to be better than others, while some classes were just not useful. There was also that one time a person won a "For Honor" tournament by using an exploit that has been in the game for quite a while.

Despite these concerns, it seems Ubisoft is hard at work at making the game better with each new patch, perhaps aiming for another "Rainbow Six Siege" resurgence. It announced that dedicated servers will be implemented within this new season, which should help with many of the connection issues that people complained about in the past, and each new season also brings a lot of gameplay changes that, hopefully, make the game feel more balanced and fun.