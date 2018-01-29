'For Honor' Season 5 Latest News: 'Age of Wolves' Coming Out on Feb. 15 With Dedicated Servers

"For Honor" is about to come out with its season 5 update pack called "Age of Wolves" on Feb. 15. For the first time since launch, Ubisoft is finally introducing dedicated servers for the game as well as major gameplay changes.

"Age of Wolves" also marks the first year anniversary of "For Honor" this coming month, as Ubisoft's news update reminds fans. The season 5 update will be free for all platforms when it comes out on Feb. 15, and it will bring major changes to the game's gameplay balance and servers once it rolls out.

Ubisoft "For Honor - Age of Wolves" will focus on gameplay and stability with major hero updates, global fight changes, new training features and the long awaited arrival of dedicated servers.

The major changes that "For Honor" fans have long waited for, however, are the dedicated servers that Ubisoft has promised. The result after the launch of dedicated hosts should be a major boost to stability and network connectivity for players.

"Age of Wolves will also herald the implementation of a dedicated server infrastructure. By changing the way you connect to 'For Honor' matches, the development team is doing away with resyncing, session migrations, and NAT requirements in order to deliver stable connectivity on all platforms," Ubisoft explained in their announcement.

Another major part of season 5 is the sweeping updates that will cover five heroes currently on the roster. "Major gameplay updates" will be implemented for the Kensei, Conqueror, Highlander, Berserker, and Nobushi for re-balancing purposes.

Interestingly, Ubisoft has hinted new movesets for the Kensei and Conqueror. The rest will also get "meaningful" balance tweaks along the way, with the company promising future reviews for five more heroes after "Age of the Wolves," according to Gamespot.

In the video below, Ubisoft previews "For Honor" season 5 content, "Age of Wolves," which is coming to home consoles and PC on Feb. 15.