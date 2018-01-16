Former NBA Star Dennis Rodman Gets Arrested for DUI

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee) Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (C) is surrounded by journalists as he arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport to leave for Pyongyang, in Beijing, January 6, 2014.

Dennis Rodman was recently arrested in Southern California on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

According to authorities, the former National Basketball Association (NBA) star was stopped by Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Johnson shortly after 11 p.m. for a traffic violation. Johnson mentioned that Rodman underwent a field sobriety test and failed. He also submitted to a Breathalyzer, on which he blew more than the 0.08 legal limit. He was eventually released on Sunday morning.

Rodman's agent and longtime pal Darren Prince revealed to NY Daily News that the famous athlete is scheduled to check into a rehab center by the middle of the week.

"He's been dealing with some personal stuff for the past month and a half, two months, much more than usual, and I told him, this gives him an opportunity to shut it down," Prince told the media outlet. "I've told him, 'put yourself into a rehab center and find out why this is happening. Get to the underlying root.'

Us Weekly points out that since July 2016, Rodman has been on a three-year probation after being arrested for causing a car accident while driving on the wrong side of the road in Orange County. Witnesses claim the Basketball Hall of Famer was drinking at a karaoke bar before crashing his car. However, he was not charged with a DUI when the incident happened. Rodman was instead placed under probation with the condition that he will not be involved in any legal trouble again.

Rodman, 56, played in the NBA for 14 seasons until 2000. A former player for the Chicago Bulls, he is best known for his off-court antics and rebounding skills. He was able to win five championships throughout his career — three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Detroit Pistons. He was finally inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.