'Fortnite' Comet Crashes, Reveals New Location for Season Four

"Fortnite" players have been staking out the Tilted Towers for days now, waiting for the crash of meteors that are supposedly sent to level the place. Imagine their surprise, then, when the fireballs passed right overhead to strike another area entirely, and just in time for season 4, too.

The epicenter of the event is the Dusty Depot, which is now a smoking crater bearing a new name — Dusty Divot. That doesn't mean that the rest of the map escaped untouched. As seen in the shiny new season 4 trailer for "Fortnite," most of the map took some hits from the meteor shower as well.

Twitter/Fortnite/Epic Games "Fortnite" and Epic Games' announcement photo for its fourth season, which is "coming soon" according to the developer, shows a meteor and what could be a new skin in the background.

What used to be a range of boring but perfectly functional warehouses is now a huge flaming crater, and it seems that the rocks have some strange properties of their own, as Polygon noted. Pieces of the meteorite can be collected as "Hop Rocks" that when consumed, will let players ignore gravity to an extent and jump higher than usual.

There are no exact details on how long the "Hop Rocks" are effective when taken out of the crater in the patch notes, as well. Epic Games seems to be inviting players to try out the space rocks themselves and experiment with their effects.

Just like the announcement poster for "Fortnite" season 4 hinted at, the "Save the World" mission is decidedly superhero themed starting this patch. Similarly, the Battle Pass is now outfitted with capes and masks to go along with it, plus an entirely new line of characters and classes for the PvE mode of the game.

Speaking of the PvE mode, "Save the World" is also getting a superhero origin story as its newest campaign.