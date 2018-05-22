Fox Cancels 'Lucifer' Program After 3 Seasons; One Million Moms Celebrates Show's End

(Photo: Facebook/LuciferonFOX) Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

Fox has canceled the television program "Lucifer," which critics argued mocked the Bible and glorified Satan, after three seasons.

The major television network announced the cancellation earlier this month, then agreed to air two bonus episodes from what would have been its fourth season on May 28, reported Deadline Hollywood.

Groups like One Million Moms lobbied to get the program canceled, arguing that the show "mocks the Bible" and "mischaracterizes" Satan.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Monday, One Million Moms welcomed the news of the program's cancellation.

"1MM asked Fox network to cancel this spiritually dangerous program with a massive petition before the show aired and followed with an email campaign urging sponsors to pull their support," stated the group.

"Public outcry, low ratings from warnings, and lack of advertisers is the cause for this vulgar show's cancellation and the network has opted not to order additional seasons of this show. You are helping make a difference!"

Starring Tom Ellis and Lauren German, the plot for "Lucifer" centered on the Devil moving from Hell to Los Angeles in order to better understand humanity. Eventually, he become a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department and helps to solve crimes.

The conservative media watchdog group Newsbusters was another critic of the program, stating that last year's season finale contained "more of the same insulting anti-Christian agenda and Biblically inaccurate storyline that it's been pushing on viewers from the start."

"In Fox's version of good and evil, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is just a poor, misunderstood guy who's likeable and well-intentioned, while God is portrayed as a neglectful father who ignored his family," explained Newsbusters in a 2017 piece.

"Lucifer" is not the first network TV program in recent years to draw the ire of some groups over its portrayal of the supernatural.

In 2016, CBS garnered controversy for the Jane Lynch comedy program "Angel From Hell," with One Million Moms labeling it "blasphemous."

"The previews alone can make believers sick to their stomachs with the blasphemous content including crude humor, foul language and distasteful dialogue," stated the organization.

"Angel From Hell" was canceled after five of its 13 episodes aired due to a ratings performance that declined rapidly after its pilot episode, according to tvline.com.