'Frozen 2' Plot News, Release Date: Story Not Yet Finalized, Says Idina Menzel

Facebook/DisneyFrozen Promotional image for 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

Not much is known about the plot of "Frozen 2," and it looks like that is because a story has yet to be finalized.

This much was revealed by Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, when she spoke to Star Tribune in late January. While Menzel herself is still unaware of the exact story of the sequel, she did make her excitement about it pretty clear.

"I just started working on it a couple months ago. They're still piecing the story together and refining it," she said. "There's not too much I can reveal about it other than I think it's pretty special. We're not doing it just to do a sequel. They're putting their heart and soul into it. They're deepening the characters, and I'm excited about that."

Speculations are rife that Elsa will get her own romantic interest in the upcoming sequel, though it remains to be seen who that will be. There are also fans out there who believe Elsa will be getting a female love interest, which would make her the first Disney princess to be on the LGBTQ spectrum.

The 2013 film became a smash hit due to its story and songs, specifically the Academy Award-winning "Let It Go" written by husband-and-wife Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The movie's success led to the creation of a couple of animated shorts, as well as a Broadway musical. Fans are likely looking forward to the new songs the sequel will feature, but Menzel revealed that recording has yet to begin.

"We haven't recorded any of the music yet," she said. "Usually they get the script in order and they start filling in with the songs. It's sort of a chicken-and-egg kind of thing."

As for its release date, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, previously reminded fans that the film is due to arrive in cinemas next year, specifically Nov. 27, 2019.