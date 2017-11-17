Gal Gadot Reveals Producer Brett Ratner Is Out of 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Gal Gadot is officially reprising her role in the "Wonder Woman" sequel.

Gal Gadot recently addressed producer Brett Ratner's involvement in the upcoming "Wonder Woman" sequel.

The actress appeared on the "Today" show Wednesday to promote her latest film, "Justice League." She indirectly confirmed to host Savannah Guthrie that Ratner will no longer be a part of "Wonder Woman 2" amid sexual misconduct and harassment claims recently made against him.

"So, at the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I'm not hiding anything," said Gadot. "But the truth is, there's so many people involved in making this movie, it's not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments," she went on to say.

The mother of two added that she did not need to issue an ultimatum because the studio had already dropped Ratner's name from the project.

Gadot was referring to the Page Six report claiming she had refused to star in "Wonder Woman 2" if Ratner, who is facing sexual harassment accusations, would still be part of the movie. An unnamed source explained that the Israeli actress was not pleased with the idea of someone who has been accused of harassing women benefitting from a project centered on female empowerment.

Ratner is behind the company RatPac Entertainment that helped produce "Wonder Woman." The film is part of the Ratner's $450-million co-financing deal with Warner Bros. The said deal reportedly expires March 2018, right before shooting on "Wonder Woman 2" is expected to begin.

Women who have accused the filmmaker/producer of sexual misconduct include actresses Jaime Ray Newman, Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

"Wonder Woman 2" has been confirmed by Warner Bros. earlier this week. Patty Jenkins will return as director, with Gadot back in the lead role. The film has been set for a Dec. 13, 2019 release in the United States.