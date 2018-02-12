Galaxy S9 Rumors: Upcoming Samsung Device to Maintain Headphone Jack

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017. The device's successor, the Galaxy S9, is expected to be unveiled later this month.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce its Galaxy S9, a recent supposed render of the device has leaked online, and it has given rise to speculations that the upcoming device will maintain the headphone jack.

With Apple ditching the headphone jack beginning its iPhone 7, many speculated that it won't take long for Samsung to follow suit and get rid of the feature as well. However, with the leak of a render alleged to be that of the Galaxy S9, it is now believed that the upcoming device will still keep the headphone jack.

As seen on the leak of the supposed Samsung Galaxy S9 render, the jack phone feature of the yet-to-be announced mobile device is located at its bottom left corner. While some can't help but be skeptical as there is no way of telling if the render is legit or not, some believe that it is really the case as the image was leaked by Evan Blass, who has a track record for accurate leaks.

Meanwhile, the render Bass leaked is also considered a confirmation that the Galaxy S9's DeX dock will be flat and will be unlike its predecessor that looked like a traditional dock. As seen on the leaked render as well, the DeX dock comes with a USB connector where the device will be plugged, two USB ports and one HDMI port.

Reportedly, with the new DeX dock, the S9 will have to lie on its back when plugged so that it can function as a touchpad or a virtual keyboard. As it is said that the DeX dock is backwards compatible, it is alleged that even S8 owners can use it as well to transform their device into a desktop PC as long they have a screen, a mouse, and a keyboard, although it is suspected that the upgraded accessory may eliminate the need for a mouse and a keyboard.

On the whole, the leaked render once again hints that the upcoming Galaxy S9 is nothing short of impressive. However, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now until the deviced is unveiled at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018, happening in Barcelona later this month.