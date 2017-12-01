'Gambit' Premiere Date, Cast News, Rumors: Lizzy Caplan to Play Female Lead? Channing Tatum Wants Film to Be Relatable

Facebook/MastersofSex Lizzy Caplan is in talks to play the female lead character in "Gambit."

Talks are going on to get Lizzy Caplan to play the female lead role in the upcoming remake of Marvel's "Gambit." Meanwhile, lead actor Channing Tatum is committed to making the film relatable to a wide audience.

Caplan, who was nominated in the Emmy's for "Masters of Sex," is in negotiations to play the lead female character in "Gambit," Variety reports. There are speculations that Caplan will be playing X-Men's Rogue in the film, but details of her character are still kept secret.

Meanwhile, Tatum is very invested in producing "Gambit" that he wants to make the film relatable to not just Marvel fans but also to avid moviegoers as well.

The "Magic Mike" star, who is going to play the titular character in "Gambit," is also the principal producer of Free Association, and he has a different take on the story of the X-Men superhero.

"Stories are complex things. The smallest of things can mean so much to someone," Tatum told the HuffingtonPost, adding that he has a special bond with the character of Gambit.

"Gambit was just a character in my childhood. Gambit is like throwing a pack of cards around my living room at my friends. I have a personal, historical relationship with him at a time in my life when I needed fantasy, and that's who he is to me," the actor explained.

Tatum also said that he wants to make sure "Gambit" tells a compelling story rather than just trying to make it sell as a million-dollar box office franchise.

Director Gore Verbinski, known for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, will direct "Gambit," where Tatum's titular character has the ability to control kinetic energy that enables him to turn almost anything into weapons like his favorite set of playing cards.

"Gambit" is slated to premiere in February 2019.