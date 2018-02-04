'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Massive Fire in Filming Location Hints at Major Battle

REUTERS/Toby Melville Fans wait for guests to arrive. "Like every season there are a lot of shocks but there will probably be even more, particularly for the book readers," said Michael McElhatton, who plays Roose Bolton in the cut-throat, blood-soaked drama about warring kingdoms.

Fans near the "Game of Thrones" filming location in Belfast spotted a massive fire on its set. Luckily, it was an intended blaze and included in the plot, which hints of another major battle.

In various social media posts collected by the "Game of Thrones" fan website Winter is Coming, videos showed that a major Westeros location would be engulfed by fire. The longest winter may have arrived before season 7 ended, but sometime in season 8, Winterfell will likely be burned down.

Belfast Live also reported that the local fire department had been called on the scene after some bystanders got worried that the massive fire may have been an accident. A spokesperson for the fire department told the publication: "We did receive a call last night at 7.24 pm to an incident on the Rougery Road, Toomebridge, Magherafelt."

The spokesperson added: "Two fire appliances from Magherafelt Fire Station attended the incident however no action was taken as the incident was dealt with on site."

A life-size castle was put up in the show's set in Belfast to represent Winterfell, and fans' videos showed that it was set on fire recently. This signals that another major battle may take place that could be detrimental to the success of the great war against the White Walkers.

It can be recalled that in season 7's finale, the entire army of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) along with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) were headed to Winterfell to start their actual preparations for the great war.

A disgusted Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) also rode his horse up to the North, and it was most likely to tell his brother, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), about his lover and twin sister Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) evil plans to sabotage Dany and Jon.

Now, there are several speculations on what may have caused the fire. But Winter is Coming agreed that the most feasible being to burn down Winterfell could be the undead Viserion.

In the previous seasons, producers of the show were also reportedly filming fake scenes to confuse spoiler reports and paparazzi. However, it is unlikely that they would have the same strategy for such an important set that may have taken months to build.

"Game of Thrones'" eighth and final season is due to premiere in 2019.