Games With Gold February 2018: New Set Of Free Games Available For The Xbox One

YouTube/Xbox/Microsoft For the month of February, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360.

The first two games of the February 2018 Games with Gold lineup has already returned to their regular price. However, it's not over yet as another set of free games is now available to enjoy for Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners for the remainder of the month.

For the Xbox One, subscribers can now download the "Assassin's Creed" spin-off, "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India." The takes players back to 19th-century India and its legendary landmarks as a stealthy assassin. Amid the growing war between the Sikh Empire and the British East India Company, protagonist Arbaaz Mir must recover a mysterious item from the clutched of a Master Templar.

On the other hand, Xbox 360 owners will be able to grab the classic Dreamcast arcade racer, "Crazy Taxi. Players take on the role of a taxi driver who must accumulate money by delivering passengers to their destinations in the fastest time possible all the while earning extra cash by performing crazy stunts. The game is also available to Xbox One owners thanks to Backwards Compatibility.

In addition to the February 2018 Games with Gold lineup, Microsoft is also offering three more free games this weekend. Trial versions of "NBA 2K18" and "Rainbow Six Siege" are available to play with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription as part of Xbox' free-play weekend.

However, a subscription is required to check out the trial version of Activision Blizzard's hit shooter "Overwatch." As always, any progress achieved through the trial versions can be carried over should players decide to buy the full game.

But that's not all as Microsoft is also offering a free trial for Xbox Live Gold itself that will run until Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PST. So for those looking to check out the subscription's features and perks, now is probably the time.