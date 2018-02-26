'General Hospital' Spoilers For The Week: Ava Strikes A Deal With Sonny; Franco And Jim Fight

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

This week on "General Hospital," Ava (Maura Wright) bargains with Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Franco (Roger Howarth) fights with Jim (Greg Evigan).

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 26 to March 2 reveal that with Mike's (Max Gail) dreadful condition, Sonny will turn to Ava for help. He will ask her to drop the charges in order to get Mike out of police custody, but Ava will not be so quick to agree. Ava will want more time with Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola), so she will ask Sonny for that in exchange for her assistance.

Speaking of Sonny, he was forced to inform the Corinthos family of Mike's Alzheimer's diagnosis. It is clear that Mike's condition is not getting any better, and it looks like his state will also affect Sonny negatively.

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will get the feeling that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is about to pull something. It is possible that Peter could try to talk Lulu (Emme Rylan) into keeping her investigative journalism career or even take advantage of Maxie's (Kristen Storms) weakness.

Franco, on the other hand, will find himself in a scuffle with Jim, while Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be floating on cloud nine as she gets ready for her upcoming nuptials. It seems Franco and Jim's fight will be so intense that one of them will end up in cuffs. Spoilers indicate that Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will encounter some danger, which will result in her arresting someone.

Drew (Billy Miller) will talk to Oscar (Garren Stitt) about the alternative dance, volunteering himself and Sam (Kelly Monaco) as chaperones. Oscar and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) will have some fun, but things will not stay smooth for long. Spoilers tease a few obstacles coming along soon.

Finally, sparks will fly between Sam and Jason (Steve Burton). Sam will attempt to go on with her everyday routine, but she will not be able to forget about Jason.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.