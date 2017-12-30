Google Releases Chrome OS 64 Beta That Will Stop Pausing Android Apps in the Background

Facebook/madebygoogle Promotional picture for Google Pixelbook.

Recent reports have revealed that Google seems to be working on making the Chrome OS more accessible after he criticism it received throughout the year. The Chrome OS 64 is currently on beta, but it is expected to allow users to smoothly resume using Android apps after relegating it to the background.

According to reports, the current situation of the Chrome OS pauses Android apps when it is in the background. As such, when users go back to continue using it, the app would have to restart. There are several exceptions to the feature, including music playback apps such as Spotify. However, fans did say that while it makes sense to do so on smartphone, the current Pixelbook is supposed to be more capable, which means that it should be able to run Android apps in the background with having to pause or restart it.

Critics also noted that the Pixelbook is at a much higher price point than smartphones and considering that it features a wide screen, running Android apps in parallel should not meet the issues that were described. Given the situation, the search giant has fortunately been listening to the feedback as they have recently released Chrome OS 64. The new operating system is still in beta and further reports indicate that it still too riddled with bugs to be used as a daily driver even with the capabilities of the Pixelbook.

Aside from the update on the Chrome OS, fans are also clamoring for more access to apps as the current Pixelbook can only run Android apps from the Google Play Store. Considering that this feature is still relatively new, the tech giant will have to iron it before introducing new features. Regardless, more information on what will be the future of the Pixelbook and Chrome OS is expected to be revealed in the coming months.