'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Bruce Gears Up for Jerome's Return

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Bruce (David Mazouz) will have to prepare for Jerome's (Cameron Monaghan) eventual return in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

As the promo for midseason premiere titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror" reveals, Jerome is ready to make waves, even though at the moment, he is securely confined inside the Arkham Asylum. During the last finale, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) got the shock of his life when he saw the crazy villain welcoming him in prison. Everyone thought Jerome was already dead. His physical transformation was astounding and even Penguin, who had stomached many vile things, was left reeling.

The clip shows the unlikely friendship the two men will form. They have common enemies and may be, they can help each other out once they get the chance to escape from the asylum. Jerome will most definitely go after Bruce, that boy who escaped his clutches in the past. Many viewers are looking forward to this Joker-Batman match up, though at the moment, Bruce is still far from embracing his brooding alter ego. In an interview, Mazouz talked about how Jerome's return would impact the city as a whole.

According to Mazouz, viewers are in for some darkest and most twisted episodes they would ever see in the series. Jerome will eventually find his way back on top and reconnect with some old pals. Whether he and Penguin will remain close still remains to be seen.

"The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in Gotham yet," Mazouz teased. "And, the worse the episode is for Gotham, the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco."

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on Fox.