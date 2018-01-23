Government Shutdown Delays Falcon Heavy Rocket Test Fire

SpaceX The SpaceX Falcon Heavy has the ability to lift into orbit over 54 metric tons (119,000 lb), a mass equivalent to a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel.

The slated test firing of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which has been deferred over recent weeks for undisclosed reasons, has once again been delayed. However, unlike previous instances, people clearly know the reason why: the ongoing government shutdown.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is expected to fly from the historic LC-39A launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Decades ago, LC-39A served as the launch pad of the Apollo missions to the Moon as well as several Space Shuttle missions.

However as long as the shutdown continues, the private space firm cannot conduct the launch. The test requires support from the US Air Force but too many personnel are furloughed and cannot help the company conduct the firing.

"Due to the shutdown removing key members of the civilian workforce, the 45th Space Wing will not be able to support commercial static fires taking place on KSC," reads a statement from the Patrick Air Force Base division that oversees launch operations at KSC. "Without our civilian workforce, the 45th SW is unable to support launch operations as well."

Right now, the rocket is on the pad awaiting an important test at the site called a static fire. The test involves firing up all 27 engines on the Falcon Heavy while the vehicle is on the launch pad. It will then go through the important first steps of flight such as loading propellant and engine ignition.

Fortunately, the Senate is set to vote on a temporary spending bill to fund the government. This could allow SpaceX to conduct its tests but for now, the rocket will stay silent at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is the most powerful rocket in operation utilizing two Falcon 9 boosters. The initial test is expected to send a payload – Elon Musk's own Tesla Roadster – to Mars in what the billionaire calls "a red car for the red planet."