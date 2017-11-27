Gwen Stefani Reveals Perfect Christmas Gift for Boyfriend Blake Shelton

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton.

The holiday season is coming, and Gwen Stefani already has the perfect Christmas gift for her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

In a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Stefani talked about her new album and what she plans to give to Shelton for the holidays.

"He's really hard to buy for," she said. "I think that because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house, he's too big. And I'm like, 'Okay. I'm gonna get you a couch and, like, that's going to be your Christmas present.'"

Stefani also revealed how she came up with one of her songs while at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. And it looks like she may get more inspiration soon, as she spends Thanksgiving with Shelton and his family at the same place.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that Shelton and Stefani have already left with the kids to head to Oklahoma for turkey day. The rest of Stefani's family may have also spent Thanksgiving with the happy couple.

"Blake likes a very traditional Thanksgiving and all traditional foods, like stuffing and cranberry sauce," the source said. "He does a bunch of the cooking and starts preparing it the day before because he does so much work."

The couple first met while serving as coaches on NBC's "The Voice." In November 2015, they confirmed that they were together. Stefani does not shy away when it comes to sharing photos of her and Shelton on social media.

She also recently gushed over her beau, who has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive. "I think I'm his biggest fan," Stefani told Entertainment Tonight, giving her description of what makes a man sexy.

Apart from being his fan, the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed that there is more to their relationship than just love. "He's my best friend," she told Marie Claire.