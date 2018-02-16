'Gwent' News: CD Projekt RED Announces New Arena Mode

CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED announces a new game mode coming to "Gwent."

CD Projekt RED has announced that its "Witcher" spin-off card game "Gwent" is getting an Arena Mode.

The Polish company first teased this new game mode on its website, saying that it would fully present and explain what it is on a livestream the following day. The livestream in question formally revealed that the new game mode is Arena Mode, a draft-based game mode where players must create a deck and face off against Gaunter O'Dimm, the Man of Glass, a character who "Witcher" fans should be more than familiar with.

As one might expect with an Arena Mode, players are presented the opportunity to create a deck on the fly drawn from the game's complete set of cards. There are no restrictions when it comes to what cards players could get, they even have a chance of drawing a premium card or two and does not care about factions, duplicates, or rarity. How it works is that players will build their deck one card at a time by selecting a card from a group of four randomly drawn ones.

Each Arena run will last for either nine wins or three losses, whichever comes first. Regardless of how many matches the player wins, they will always be assured at least one Keg, but better performance will yield better rewards. Players that win all nine matches will get a randomly chosen Legendary premium card.

To participate in the Arena, players must pay the entrance fee of 150 ore, Gwent's in-game currency, or $1.99 in real-world money. The Arena is still a work in progress, and CD Projekt RED has yet to reveal an official release date; however, it was able to showcase a working and stable build in the livestream mentioned earlier.

"Gwent" is a card game spin-off of the popular "Witcher" franchise and is currently in open beta. A full release of the game is expected to come out this year and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.