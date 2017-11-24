Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Finally Engaged After Three Years of Dating

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow takes a selfie while vacationing in Pisac, Peru

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged.

It has been reported that Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and producer Brad Falchuk have finally taken the next step into their relationship after getting engaged. According to a number of reports, Falchuk had popped the question after dating the actress for three years.

A source told Us Weekly that the two had been discussing the prospect of marrying for about a year now, saying, "They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush." Furthermore, a different report published by Entertainment Tonight says that Paltrow has been wearing a ring for quite some time now but was only recently spotted wearing it.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin with whom she shares two children: Apple, 13 and Moses, 11. Back in 2014, Paltrow and Martin shocked everyone when they announced that they have "consciously uncoupled" after 10 years of marriage but have remained good friends. As for Falchuk, he had been previously married to producer Suzanne Bukinik who he also shares two kids with.

The now-engaged couple first met on the set of the hit television series "Glee" where Falchuk served as co-creator. Paltrow guest starred on the now-defunct TV series in 2010, and the two subsequently began dating following the dissolution of their marriages, officially going public with their relationship in 2015 during Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

As for now, it looks like the couple has no plans of announcing their engagement right away, but reports say that the two had already taken their engagement photos. It is believed that Paltrow would be the one to break the news on her website.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she isn't really great at relationships. "I've f***ed up so many relationships... But I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie. It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship. Success to me is relationships that function really well. Where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person. So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success," Paltrow admits.