'Halo 6' News: Fans May Be Waiting Quite a While for New Info Regarding the Sequel

Still unclear when devs will reveal more about the next installment of the series

Facebook courtesy of Halo Fans may need to wait a while before they can see the next 'Halo' game

Because many gamers are constantly on the lookout for new entries in their favorite franchises, it was inevitable that questions would start to pop up about the still unannounced "Halo 6."

On top of that, it has also been more than two years since "Hallo 5: Guardians" was initially released, making it even easier to understand why fans are now looking for the next installment.

Unfortunately, it does not seem as though the newest entry in this particular science fiction shooter series is ready to be released anytime soon.

Spotted recently by GameZone, 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard, who goes by the username "ske7ch343" over on Reddit, replied to one of the series' fans who had asked if there was any specific time for when new details about "Halo" or perhaps even "Halo 6" could be provided.

According to Jarrard, there was no timeframe that could be provided currently. He added, "My guess is it's going to still be a good while before you hear anything of any significance."

Bearing in mind that the year has just begun, there is still a chance that Jarrard may just be hinting that fans will have to wait later in the year to hear more about the eagerly anticipated game.

An E3 debut is certainly possible. There is also a possibility that developers are opting to take their time with this particular title and this year may pass without any new details being provided.

Fans understandably want to hear more about the game as soon as they can, but they may end up being more forgiving of the information drought if developers revealed that they are planning to introduce some significant additions.

For instance, a recent rumor that came from noted leaker and ResetEra member "Klobrille" hinted that the Xbox brand's "biggest franchise" could soon feature a "really high player-count." Because of that hint, more than a few fans are guessing that the next "Halo" game could arrive with a Battle Royale mode that is similar to ones featured in some popular games.

Whether or not "Halo 6" will arrive with a Battle Royale mode remains unclear, and whether or not the game itself is coming out this year stays unknown as well.