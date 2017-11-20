Harry Styles Replaces Katy Perry as a Performer in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Being Banned From Entering China

Instagram/KatyPerry Katy Perry has been replaced by Harry Styles in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

Two big-name celebrities won't be appearing in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China as they are banned from entering the country.

It has been revealed that Katy Perry has been replaced by Harry Styles as a performer for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which would be held in Shanghai. This news comes after Perry was denied a visa into the country by the Chinese government.

Perry was reportedly applying for a visa to enter China, but she was ultimately denied by the government who after some snooping discovered a controversial incident centered around the singer when she performed in Taiwan back in 2015. In her performance, she wore a bright dress with sunflowers on it, and this has caused quite the outrage since the sunflower has been adapted by anti-China protesters as a symbol a year before. Not only that, Perry also waved the Taiwanese flag showing her support for the country who has been in opposition with China over its independence.

But Perry wasn't the only one who was barred from entering the country. A few models were also prohibited from stepping into Chinese territory including Gigi Hadid. Hadid was indefinitely banned after the Chinese government discovered a video on her Instagram showing the model holding a Buddha-shaped biscuit while squinting her eyes. This caused some backlash for the model who was accused of racism.

Both Perry and Hadid had to withdraw from the fashion show with the former being replaced by One Direction member Harry Styles.

"She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa," a source explained the ban regarding Perry. "For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter," the insider added.