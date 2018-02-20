'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: O'Keefe Takes Saul Hostage

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) will make his first mistake in dealing with O'Keefe (Jake Weber) in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Standoff," the synopsis reveals that Saul is in full negotiation mode with the leftist leader. When Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) ordered his release from federal prison alongside the other 200 intel agents being connected to the failed coup, she had one request. Saul would be given the position as the national security advisor and his first and most important job was to stop O'Keefe.

Wellington (Linus Roache) told Saul it was imperative that they silence the rebel and prevent from spewing more lies against the administration. The promo for "Standoff" shows Keane telling her right-hand man that they must take O'Keefe into custody. As expected, Saul is sent to the adversary's turf. He agrees to approach O'Keefe alone, claiming that all he wants is to talk.

When Saul gets near the leftist leader, he tells him that the battle is over. O'Keefe retaliates that he is not going anywhere. Out of nowhere, a car comes careening, spilling more insurgents. Saul is trapped. O'Keefe's men take him in while his entourage scampers to get to him. It looks like Saul is not going anywhere soon while O'Keefe uses him against Keane and Wellington.

Elsewhere, Carrie (Claire Daines) is falling apart at the seams. The promo shows her being dragged by the police after she was caught breaking into an apartment. Carrie looks so distressed as she begs whoever she is talking to that if she is arrested, the court will take her child away from her. She is then shown talking to the therapist, Dr. Meyer (Sakina Jaffrey). Carrie claims that the lithium drug that she has been ingesting is not working anymore.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.