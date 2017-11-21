'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Keane's Reign to End Quickly?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promotional photo for "Homeland"

The controversy surrounding President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) administration may not last long in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Previously, Claire Danes, who plays Carrie in the Showtime series, hinted that her character would be back doing what she does best in the new installment. Carrie is returning to the spy business after taking quite a long break following the Berlin incident. This means she will be sent out of the country to stop international terrorists from spreading terror, just like what she had been doing since the beginning of the series.

"Carrie's been on the periphery for a while now, and opted out of the intelligence game, and I think she's ready to re-enter it, and re-engage—put her spy back on. I look forward to that, because she's excellent at what she does, and it's really enjoyable to play that," Danes said.

If Carrie will once again be busy in the intelligence community, the problem regarding the newly elected POTUS will likely be just one of the hurdles she will encounter. In the last finale, Keane surprised Carrie when she turned her back on former allies and surrounded herself with people who have ulterior motives. The president let her paranoia get the best of her, ordering the capture of more than 200 individuals who were allegedly behind the failed coup against her.

Perhaps, the solution to the problem involving the POTUS may depend on the arrival of a pivotal character, to be played by "House of Cards" alum Sandrine Holt. It is possible that halfway through the installment, the Keane situation will be resolved, paving the way for more exciting arcs to be featured in the show. Many fans are looking forward to seeing Carrie going undercover and using her exceptional skills to solve a crisis once more.

"Homeland" season 7 is rumored to premiere in January 2018.